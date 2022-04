Rémi Walter scored in the 25th minute to stake Sporting KC (2-5-0) to a 1-0 lead. Dave Romney scored the equalizer for Nashville six minutes into the second half.

Alex Muyl had an assist on Sapong’s game-winner for Nashville (3-2-1).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — C.J. Sapong scored a goal in the 68th minute to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in MLS action on Saturday.

Sporting KC outshot Nashville 16-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved five of the six shots he faced for Nashville. Tim Melia saved four of the six shots he faced for Sporting KC.