Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is reunited with Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui. Sarabia was captain of Spain’s under-19 team under Lopetegui and the pair were briefly together at Sevilla.