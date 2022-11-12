Sargent beats Steffen, heads to World Cup after 9th goal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

World Cup-bound Josh Sargent scored his ninth goal of the season, beating fellow American Zack Steffen in the seventh minute in Norwich’s 2-1 loss to visiting Middlesbrough on Saturday in England’s second-tier League Championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sargent ran onto a ball Kenny McLean knocked into the penalty area, took a touch and sent a right-foot shot from 10 yards inside Steffen’s far post.

Middlesbrough rallied on goals by Riley McGree in the 64th and Matt Crooks in the second minute of stoppage time.

A 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, Sargent was picked Wednesday for the U.S. World Cup roster. Steffen was omitted in favor of Arsenal’s Matt Turner, Luton’s Ethan Horvath and New York City’s Sean Johnson.

American players have started reporting to Doha, Qatar, ahead of the U.S. opener against Wales on Nov. 21.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the Americans play England on Black Friday and close group play Nov. 29 against Iran.

Also in League Championship games, American forward Daryl Dike entered in the 90th minute of West Bromwich Albion’s 2-0 win over Stoke. The 22-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, has been sidelined with a torn thigh muscle since the July 30 opener against Stoke.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

