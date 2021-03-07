It was Sargent’s fourth league goal this season, a week after he scored Bremen’s winner against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Leonardo Bittencourt and Milot Rashica missed more chances for the visitors before Cologne eventually found an equalizer.
Jonas Hector scored in the 83rd when Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka was unable to catch the ball under pressure from substitute Emmanuel Dennis and it fell kindly for the Cologne captain to score from close range. A VAR check confirmed it was a goal despite the visitors’ protests.
The draw left Cologne just four points above the relegation zone while Bremen has a nine-point cushion.
Arminia Bielefeld’s new coach Frank Kramer was to make his debut later Sunday against visiting Union Berlin.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.