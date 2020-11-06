It remained second, one point behind Milan. Juventus and Atalanta can move level with Sassuolo if they beat Lazio and Inter Milan respectively.
Udinese had lost five of its opening six matches but Sassuolo found it hard to break down the visitors. Chances were few at Mapei Stadium and neither goalkeeper had to make a save of note.
Forward Francesco Caputo missed the opportunity to become the first Sassuolo player to score in five consecutive matches.
Milan hosts Hellas Verona on Sunday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.