Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test

Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February.

But the team said Sunday that it was dropping Al-Mowallad, who plays for Saudi team Al-Shabab, “as a precaution” as there is still a case against him, and that Renard had called up Al-Shabab teammate Nawaf Al-Abed in his place.