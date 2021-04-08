“Jobst stated the reason for his decision was the anonymous hostility and even threats made towards him and his family for some time now,” Schalke said in a statement. “As much as he can understand anger and frustration, he felt a line had been crossed.”
Schalke said Jobst last week extended the Gazprom deal through 2025. He will leave at the end of June.
Schalke has won only one league game all season and is in last place with 10 points from 27 games. The club is already planning to be in the second division next season for the first time since 1991.
