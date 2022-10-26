Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke was plunged into more turmoil on Wednesday as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons.

Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It’s been without a head coach since Frank Kramer was fired last week. In recent days, sporting director Rouven Schröder had told German media he hoped to have a new coach in place this week and had outlined intentions for new signings in January. Now Schröder too is gone.