“It’s always been special to play for your country,” Schmeichel said ahead of Denmark’s last Group B game against Russia on Monday. “But this last week has shown exactly why we sacrifice what we do, spending so much time away from our families, from our children, because this is special. And to see that football can unite a country the way it has the last few days, that’s the reason I play, and I think that’s the reason many of us play.”