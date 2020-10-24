Dayne St. Clair made two saves for the shutout.
Minnesota (7-5-6) is undefeated in its last six games. It came away with three points on the road after having to settle for three draws in its previous four matches.
Cincinnati (4-12-4), last in the East Division, fell to its sixth loss in its last seven games.
Minnesota also defeated Cincinnati 2-0 on Oct. 3.
