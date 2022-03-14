Scotland was due to host Ukraine on the same night but that match has been postponed.
The Scotland-Poland match will be at Hampden Park in Glasgow and 10 pounds ($13) from each ticket sold will be donated to UNICEF’s emergency appeal. The captains of Scotland and Poland — Andy Robertson and Robert Lewandowski, respectively — are UNICEF ambassadors.
The Football Union of Russia is challenging the national team’s ban from soccer.
___
