Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves in the final minutes to help secure the victory.
Roldan scored his first goal of the season when a clearance attempt came to his feet outside the 18-yard box. He settled it with his right foot and sent in a shot from distance with his left.
Seattle is unbeaten in 14 straight matches against San Jose — with eight victories — dating to September 2015. It’s the longest active unbeaten run in a MLS series.
San Jose (3-2-0) had its three-game winning streak stopped.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports