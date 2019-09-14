New York Red Bulls (12-12-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (13-9-7, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the New York Red Bulls meet in a cross-conference contest.

The Sounders are 9-2-3 at home. Seattle is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The Red Bulls are 4-7-3 on the road. Daniel Royer leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine goals. New York has scored 47 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has 11 goals and two assists for Seattle. Jordan Morris has four goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Royer has nine goals and five assists for New York. Brian White has two goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.4 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

New York: Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.