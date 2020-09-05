The Timbers are 3-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is second in the league with 22 goals led by Diego Valeri with three.
The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has four goals and one assist for Seattle. Jordan Morris has four goals in six games for the Sounders.
Valeri has three goals and one assist for Portland. Sebastian Blanco has three goals in nine games for the Timbers.
SEASON SO FAR: Seattle: Averaging two goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Portland: Averaging 2.8 goals, 1.5 assists, 7.8 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Shandon Hopeau (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).
Portland: Andres Flores, Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
