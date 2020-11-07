The Earthquakes are 8-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is fourth in the Western Conference with 40 goals led by Chris Wondolowski with seven.
The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz leads Seattle with 11 goals. Morris has three goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.
Cristian Espinoza has three goals and six assists for San Jose so far this season. Andy Rios has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
San Jose: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Bradley Shaun Smith (injured).
San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.