Toronto FC is 4-6-7 in road games. Toronto FC is 9-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with seven assists. Jordan Morris has six goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with seven assists. Nick DeLeon has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 7-2-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 6-0-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Will Bruin (injured).

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured).

