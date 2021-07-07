Rowe opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal since 2018. Alex Rodan settled a deflected ball and sent it across goal for a redirection by Rowe.
Ruidíaz scored his 10th goal of the season, tied for the MLS lead, in second-half stoppage time by finishing Brad Smith’s cross.
Seattle has won its last eight matches with Houston (3-4-6) to match its longest winning streak over an opponent. The Sounders won eight straight against Chivas USA from 2012-14.
