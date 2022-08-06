Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

CINCINNATI — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday.
Philadelphia (12-3-9) averted a shutout in just its third loss of the season when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 77th minute.
Roman Celentano made one save for Cincinnati. Andre Blake totaled four saves for the Union.
Vázquez and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi are tied for the goals lead. Driussi played later Saturday.
