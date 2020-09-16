The top-seeded pot includes the winners of the Champions League and Europa League — Bayern Munich and Sevilla — and the champions of the six highest-ranked national leagues, excluding Germany because Bayern won the Bundesliga. The other league champions are Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg and Porto.
Teams are allocated to the other three pots according to their UEFA ranking based on Champions League and Europa League results over the past five years.
The second-seeded pot includes Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Ajax.
Borussia Moenchengladbach and Rennes will be seeded fourth.
In the draw on Oct. 1, groups cannot include two teams from the same country. Games will tart on Oct. 20.
