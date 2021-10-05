“It is definitely a shift in mentality,” he said. “The expectations on us, with the squad we have, are obviously to go straight back up. ... It’s a nice feeling going into a game, feeling that everyone’s confident that we can win. And it’s a similar token here when we come to the States, it’s we’re expected to qualify, we’re expected to be one of the better teams. At the same time, I feel like they’re the games that motivate all the other teams. All the other CONCACAF teams that are qualifying with us right now, they’re going to be looking at games against us and thinking: ‘This is our moment to prove what a good team we are.’”