Keita did get yellow-carded for a foul on Mané, though.
Mané set up a good chance for Senegal with an attacking run that opened the way for Bouna Sarr to cut inside a defender and have a clear sight at goal. He pulled his shot wide.
Senegal opened its tournament with a very late 1-0 win over Zimbabwe, with Mané converting a penalty in the 97th minute. Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in its first group game.
It leaves Senegal and Guinea level on four points at the top of the group. Malawi and Zimbabwe meet later Friday in search of their first points.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports