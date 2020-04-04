Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was also caught violating the stay-at-home decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.
Those who flout the restrictive measures face hefty fines or up to three years in jail.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.