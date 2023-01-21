Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0

ROME — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday.
Napoli lost a penalty shootout to Cremonese, which is last in Serie A, in the Italian Cup on Tuesday.
Di Lorenzo scored off the underside of the crossbar in first-half added time and Osimhen knocked in a rebound three minutes after the break.
Osimhen tops the league with 13 goals in 16 appearances.
Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret preserved the clean sheet by pushing a shot from Krzysztof Piatek off the post seven minutes from time.
Salernitana had a wild week including an 8-2 rout by Atalanta last weekend, firing coach Davide Nicola on Monday and rehiring him on Wednesday.
Also, Hellas Verona beat Lecce 2-0, while Fiorentina hosted Torino late.
