The two main offers for 10 percent of the media company are reportedly 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) from a consortium featuring CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and FSI; or 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from Bain Capital and NB Renaissance Partners.
Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said the media company will be created with or without the equity funds.
“It’s a very positive sign,” Italian Soccer Federation president Gabriele Gravina said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.