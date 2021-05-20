“With this financing, the shareholders will continue to sustain Inter, with the objective of overcoming the difficulties and opportunities lost during the COVID period,” Inter said in a statement.
Inter won its first Serie A title in 11 years this month but its finances were hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the club’s early elimination from European football.
Inter’s owner, retail giant Suning, is also struggling because of the impact of the pandemic and has halted operations at its Chinese football club.
