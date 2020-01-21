The Copa is being played with single-elimination games this season, except in the semifinals.

Sevilla was coming off a loss at Real Madrid in the Spanish league, where it is in fourth place. Levante, which lost to Alavés at the weekend, is 12th.

OTHER RESULTS

Relegation-threatened Mallorca was eliminated by second-division club Zaragoza after a 3-1 away loss, while Osasuna got past third-division team Recreativo Huelva with a 3-2 win after extra time. Osasuna trailed 2-0 before rallying in the second half and getting the winner in extra time.

