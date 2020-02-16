Embarba scored by placing his free kick under the players who jumped in the defensive wall.

China forward Wu Lei, playing for the injured Raúl de Tomás, put the visitors ahead five minutes into the second half.

Espanyol midfielder Víctor Sánchez was sent off with a second red yellow card in the 69th.

Suso took Sevilla’s second goal with 10 minutes remaining after cutting back from the right side and firing in a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

It was Suso’s first goal since joining Sevilla on loan from AC Milan.

Later on Sunday, Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo looking for a win to restore a three-point lead over Barcelona. Osasuna also visits Athletic Bilbao, while Real Betis is at Leganés.

