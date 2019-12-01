Julen Lopetegui’s team hasn’t lost in 10 matches in all competitions since a 4-0 rout at Barcelona in the league.

The home win left Sevilla one point behind leader Real Madrid, which defeated Alavés 2-1 on Saturday. Barcelona is two points behind Sevilla ahead of its game at Atlético Madrid later on Sunday.

AD

Sevilla is five points in front of fifth-place Atlético Madrid and four points ahead of fourth-place Real Sociedad, which routed Eibar 4-1 on Saturday.

AD

Leganés is at the bottom of the 20-team standings with six points from 15 matches. It hasn’t won in five consecutive league games, with four losses and a draw. Three of the losses came against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD