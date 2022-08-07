Sevilla set to sign former Spain and Madrid midfielder Isco

The attacking midfielder did not renew his contract with Madrid and is set to sign a two-year deal with Sevilla after passing a medical on Monday.

Sevilla said the 30-year-old Isco is already in Seville to finalize his deal. He will be the club’s third signing for the season after it brought defenders Marcão and Alex Telles to help make up for the departures of Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos.