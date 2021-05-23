Sevilla had locked up a Champions League berth weeks ago and briefly entered the title race before stumbling in recent rounds.
Julen Lopetegui’s team finished two points behind third-place Barcelona.
Alavés ended the season in 16th place, four points above the relegation zone. It had already secured its spot in the first division.
Atlético Madrid won its first league title in seven years by defeating Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. It finished two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.
Earlier, Granada and Getafe drew 0-0. Granada finished in ninth place and Getafe in 15th.
