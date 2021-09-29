Toronto FC’s Jacob Shaffelburg jumps over FC Cincinnati’s Allan Cruz during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)By Associated PressToday at 9:26 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:26 p.m. EDTShare this storyTORONTO — Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Wednesday night.Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightRonald Matarrita and Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati (4-14-8).Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...