Shaqiri has goal and assist in Fire's 3-1 win over Whitecaps

July 24, 2022 at 12:21 a.m. EDT
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White (24) and Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulic (2) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist in the Chicago Fire’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored to help Chicago (7-10-5) win its third straight.

Lucas Cavallini scored for Vancouver (7-10-5).

