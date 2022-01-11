“Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licenses, I am looking forward to pursuing a career in coaching,” Shawcross said in a statement.
Shawcross was Stoke’s captain from the 2009-10 season through 2020. He scored 25 goals in 453 appearances, including 401 games in the Premier League and second-tier League Championship.
He joined Stoke on loan from Manchester United in 2007, where he had been limited to two League Cup appearances, after he spent the second half of the 2006-07 season on loan at Belgium’s Royal Antwerp. His move to Stoke was made permanent the following January.
Shawcross made one appearance for England, in an exhibition against Sweden in November 2012.
