Chris Wilder’s team needed a world-class piece of goalkeeping from Dean Henderson to ensure victory, with the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper underlining his England credentials with a triple save late in the game.
Norwich remains six points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining to save its top-flight status.
