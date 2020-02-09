Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead in the 13th minute on a wet pitch before veteran striker Billy Sharp leveled in first-half stoppage time. Lundstram scored Sheffield’s winner in the 84th off a square ball from Lys Mousset.
Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth is 16th, two points above the relegation zone.
It was Sunday’s only Premier League game after Manchester City’s match with West Ham was called off due to a storm.
