“I have developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort,” Moore said in a club announcement late Thursday.
Moore, a former defender who played briefly for Jamaica’s national team, will now miss more time from the relegation-threatened Championship club, which hosts Bristol at Hillsborough on Saturday.
“I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take,” he said.
The club sent its “very best wishes to the gaffer for a speedy and full recovery.”
