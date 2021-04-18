Columbus had won three straight matches against the Union, including twice last season, both at home. Philadelphia has won only two of its 16 visits to Columbus (2-2-11), and is winless in its last seven there.
Eloy Room had five saves for the Crew, who haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games dating back to the 2020 postseason.
The Union are 2-4-12 in season openers.
Darlington Nagbe (hamstring) and Aidan Morris (ACL) missed the game for Columbus. Morris, a 19-year-old considered one of the best young Americans in MLS, suffered a left knee injury in the fourth minute of a 1-0 win over Real Esteli FC on Thursday night in a CONCACAF Champions League game.
