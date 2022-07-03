Shinyashiki scores to lift Charlotte FC past Dynamo 2-1

Placeholder while article actions load

Charlotte outshot the Dynamo 9-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Fafa Picault scored the only goal for the Dynamo (6-9-3).

Shinyashiki’s game-winner came in the 74th minute to put Charlotte (7-10-2) up 2-0. Brandt Bronico assisted the goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the three shots he faced for Charlotte. Steve Clark saved two of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.