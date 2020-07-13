The Royals rested their usual starters, including Amy Rodriguez and Vero Boquete.
Utah’s Taylor Leach was injured in a collision during the opening half and was replaced by Elizabeth Ball. Kelly O’Hara, who was coming off an injury and hadn’t played in the tournament, came in off the bench for the Royals in the 71st minute.
The Red Stars subbed out starter Tierna Davidson, who was making her Challenger Cup debut, in the first half. Morgan Gautrat, formerly Morgan Brian, hurt her right knee at the end of the first half.
It was the final match of the group stage of the tournament for both teams.
Earlier in the day, the Washington Spirit beat the Houston Dash 1-0. That moved the Spirit into second in the tournament standings behind the North Carolina Courage.
The standings at the end of the group stage Monday will determine seeding for the quarterfinals. The field was reduced to eight teams when the Orlando Pride had to withdraw after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
