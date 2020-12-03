The lucky 2,000 at Thursday’s Europa League game were the first spectators allowed into a top-level competitive game in England since March 11 — the day the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the W.H.O. Sports then shut down and stadiums were closed to spectators once competitions eventually resumed.
Britain is an outlier in Europe. It’s had the most coronavirus deaths on the continent, with the total going over 60,000 with another 414 in the day before the Arsenal match. But it is the first of the major nations to allow supporters back into football games during COVID-19’s second wave.
