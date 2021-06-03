The U.S. started its most-accomplished lineup ever. Five starters — goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right back Sergiño Dest and midfielders Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna — combined this season for 33 Champions League appearances. Pulisic made 10 for Chelsea, becoming the first American national team player to appear and win the final. Reyna made eight for Borussia Dortmund, Dest seven for Barcelona, McKennie seven for Juventus and Steffen one as the No. 2 keeper for Manchester City.