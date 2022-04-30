The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0

By Associated Press
Today at 6:26 p.m. EDT
Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova, center, falls between Los Angeles Galaxy forwards Kevin Cabral (9) and Raheem Edwards (44) during an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
SANDY, Utah — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action on Saturday.

Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak.

Dejan Joveljic appeared to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy (5-3-1), but an LA foul disallowed the goal after a video review.

The Galaxy had a 12-7 edge in shots, but RSL had five shots on goal to four for LA.

Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy, who saw a four-match unbeaten streak end. MacMath’s saves all came in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

