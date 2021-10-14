Hwang Hee-chan is the latest South Korean player to become a hit in the Premier League because of his successful start to life on loan at Wolverhampton this season. Yet he had already made himself known to English audiences by the way he left Van Dijk flailing and sprawling on the turf with a turn and shot into the far corner that sparked Salzburg’s recovery from 3-0 down to 3-3 at Anfield in October 2019.