“I am heartbroken to announce that I tore my ACL in training last week and will miss the Challenge Cup,” Dydasco said. “It is devastating to go through this again, but I know everything happens for a reason. I will be back stronger.”
The 26-year-old joined Sky Blue in a trade with the Washington Spirit in 2019. She started 23 games last season.
