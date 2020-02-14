Slimani headed in Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s corner in the 52nd minute, in a match where Monaco mostly dominated only to almost concede an injury-time equalizer.

Moreno dropped former Spain midfielder Cesc Fàbregas and opted for a 4-3-3 with Stevan Jovetić supporting league top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and Slimani.

Jovetić, twice, Ben Yedder and Golovin went close in a one-sided first half as Monaco snatched at chances on the way to securing a third straight win.

Montpellier, strong at home but weak away, dropped to sixth spot.

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Neymar for the fourth straight game when it visits struggling Amiens on Saturday.

The Brazil star is bidding to recover from a rib injury for Tuesday’s match at Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Second-placed Marseille, which trails PSG by 12 points, is at fourth-placed Lille on Sunday.

