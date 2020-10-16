But in the Nations League, Slovakia has only one point after four games in its group in League B and faces relegation.
The former Czechoslovakia and Czech Republic midfielder led Slovakia to six wins, four draws and seven losses.
Hapal missed the last game on Wednesday, a 3-2 home loss to Israel in the Nations League, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Before taking over the national team in 2018, Hapal led Slovakia Under-21s to the 2017 European Championship.
The Slovakian Football Association is expected to announce a new coach on Tuesday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.