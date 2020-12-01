Slovakia’s soccer association said Tarkovic signed a contract through at least the end of 2021. The deal may be extended if Slovakia does well in World Cup qualifying.
The Euro 2020 finals tournament is now scheduled to begin in June 2021, delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With Tarkovic in charge, Slovakia beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in extra time in the Euro playoff finals on Nov. 12 in Belfast to qualify for the group that includes Spain, Poland and Sweden.
Tarkovic was assistant to Jan Kozak when Slovakia qualified for Euro 2016 and advanced to the knockout stage.
He also coached several Slovakian clubs, including MSK Zilina, MFK Kosice and Tatran Presov.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.