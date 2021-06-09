Sarri, who is a notorious smoker, is a former banker.
Italian media reported that the former Juventus coach signed a two-year contract at Lazio.
The 62-year-old Sarri replaces Simone Inzaghi, who left Lazio last week after five years to take charge of newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan following Antonio Conte’s departure.
Sarri has been out of a job since being fired from Juventus last year despite leading the Bianconeri to a ninth successive title in his one season in charge. He has also coached Chelsea and Napoli.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports