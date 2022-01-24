“It’s something I think everyone is looking forward to. Growing up in England, I’m not a stranger to snow,” left back Antonee Robinson said. “It kind of takes me back to when I was younger — I remember Boxing Day was a big thing in my Sunday elite team. We used to play dads vs. lads, so all the sons would be playing against the dads on the snowy pitch, and that’s some of the happiest football I’ve ever played, so taking it back to that it’s going to be. So enjoy it. I haven’t played on snow in a long time, so I’m really looking forward to it, and I think a lot of the lads are going to embrace the conditions.”