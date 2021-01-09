Bilbao was to play at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but the Basque club was unable to travel to Madrid as planned.
Bilbao was on its way to the capital on Friday but its plane was forced to turn around when the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas International Airport was shut down by the wintry weather.
The blizzard has covered large parts of Spain with snow, blocking traffic and leaving thousands of people trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that have suspended all services.
Atlético entered the round leading the league by two points ahead of Real Madrid.
Real Madrid was able to leave Madrid’s airport Friday night and fly to Pamplona, where it will face Osasuna on Saturday.
